Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli loses confidence vote in Parliament: Report

PM Oli faced a confidence vote after alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party withdrew support last month.

May 10, 2021 / 06:03 PM IST
AP

CPN-UML (Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist) leader and Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli lost the confidence vote in Parliament on May 10.

"93 lawmakers voted in favour of the motion while 124 were against the same, and 15 were neutral, thereby leading to PM Oli's loss," reported The Himalayan.

PM Oli faced a confidence vote after alliance partner NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) withdrew support last month. The Parliament secretariat had made special arrangements for COVID positive MPs to participate in the vote.

With inputs from ANI.
May 10, 2021 06:03 pm

