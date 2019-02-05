App
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Meet Reuben Singh, the London-based businessman who just bought 6 Rolls Royce cars

A look at British entrepreneur Reuben Singh's extravagant collection.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Rolls Royce, after years of playing with temptations, finally unveiled its first SUV—Cullinan. Named after the largest diamond ever discovered, Rolls Royce said that it was quite possibly the “most anticipated Rolls-Royce of all time.”
In a world where buying one Rolls Royce car is considered the epitome of luxury, a London-based businessman has purchased six of them, and for a queer reason too. Calling it ‘The Jewel Collection’, British entrepreneur Reuben Singh purchased six Rolls Royce cars in the colours of Ruby, Sapphire and Emerald. While the rest of the cars were Rueben’s purchases, the latest SUV Cullinan was personally delivered to him by the CEO of Rolls Royce, Torsten Müller-Ötvös.


Reuben Singh is the founder and CEO of the alldayPA contact centre company, which was launched in 2000. This is alongside another private equity firm, Isher Capital. He has also served in the British Government as a part of the advisory panel on small businesses and the Competitiveness Council.


Reuben became interested in Rolls Royce cars early in his days of entrepreneurship and began his spree of purchasing the exotic luxury cars. This is not to say that the British exotics are the only crown-jewels of his garage. He also owns more than nine other Rolls Royce cars, 7 of which were used by him last year in what he called ‘The Turban Challenge.’ The British businessman posted one photo on Instagram every day for a week, wearing a turban which either matched or complemented the colour of his car.

Apart from the fantastic Rolls Royce collection, he also owns a Bugatti Veyron, Porsche 918 Spyder, Pagani Huayara, Lamborghini Huracan and a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta limited edition.








To those who told me last night “that as I don’t drink or go to casino” I wouldn’t know how to “Paint the town Red” or what is “Black or Red”, I thought I better answer you by showing what those phrases were really meant for. To those friends of mine who think they were meant for drinking & gambling, how wrong are you! Never think that as the majority think it’s right it has to be! Do what you think is right and never shy from being the person you are. Cars are my intoxication as yours is drink & business is my thrill like yours is the casino . . . #bugatti . #turban #singh #matchingoutfits #matchingturbans #turbanchallenge #rollsroyce #sikh #sardar #charity #desi #punjabi #india #indian #ootd #religiouslife#hypebeast#picoftheday #photooftheday #christianlouboutin #tomford #gucci #berluti #louisvuitton #billionairecouture #billionaire @rollsroycecars #london #reubensingh #entrepreneur #entrepreneurlifestyle #entrepreneur @thebillionaireshall @wolfcashmafia @chaai_garam @urban_melange

First Published on Feb 5, 2019 04:03 pm

