 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsLifestyle

On the rocks: Why the ice in your cocktail can make or break the drink

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Feb 05, 2023 / 01:29 AM IST

The role of ice goes beyond just cooling the drink. The size and shape of the ice has a significant effect on the drink. It also adds aesthetics and makes the consistency of the drink ideal.

Whisky often uses a spherical shape of ice because it melts slower due to its geometry. (Photo via Unsplash)

What’s the most important ingredient in a drink? No, it’s not alcohol, expensive glassware or the fancy garnish. Arguably one of the most important ingredients of a drink is ice! Because when it melts, it becomes part of the drink. You can mix the perfect cocktail, have the best ingredients and follow the recipe to the letter, but without the right kind of ice that drink will lack the excellence you are trying to create. Since it is so essential, ice deserves more than a little attention. If you're using cubes that have been in the freezer for weeks, it's time to step up your game. Because better ice really does make better cocktails!

Spheres or king cubes are best suited for drinks like negroni as it maintains a consistently cold temperature with less dilution. (Photo via Unsplash)

Ice role
It's easy to think that the sole purpose of ice is to keep a drink cool. But it has a far greater role to play believe bar professionals. From binding fresh aromas to watering down intense flavours, ice can at times elevate a cocktail from one rank to another. “Ice plays an important role as the right temperature is key to a good cocktail. The right kind of ice adds strength and texture. As the ice melts, it forms a part of the drink. Not having the right amount of ice in a drink is like serving a dish at room temperature. The food will be good, but the flavours will be unexpressive,” says Jezan Limzerwala, associate director of F&B, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai.

When a cocktail is shaken or stirred with ice, the ice breaks down and adds water to the drink. This dilution marries the drink's flavours while mellowing the alcohol and heavy fruit flavours to create a smoother and more enjoyable beverage. With the continued craft cocktail trend, the move toward superior ice is becoming a requirement, as it can make the difference between a good drink and a great one.

Ice history Ice was a rarity for many centuries and a luxury reserved for the wealthy. Europeans needed to endure long arduous journeys to the alps to find ice and transport it back on donkeys. Boston based businessman Frederic Tudor, aptly nicknamed as The Ice King, revolutionised the ice trade in 1806 by harvesting ice blocks from New England’s lakes. After suffering from huge financial losses when most of his ice melted during voyages, his business bounced back when he started packaging ice using sawdust. By the time Tudor died in 1864, Americans and Europeans had already developed a taste for icy-cold drinks. Jerry Thomas’ book, The Bartender’s Guide, was published two years earlier. The modern cocktail culture could never thrive without these pioneers of ice.