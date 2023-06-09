SC refuses urgent hearing to plea challenging exchange of Rs 2,000 notes without proof

2000 notes

The Supreme Court on June 9 refused urgent hearing of a plea lawyer challenging a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification that allowed exchange of the discontinued Rs 2,000 note without a requisition slip and a proof of identity.

The RBI on May 19 said the Rs 2,000 note was being pulled out from circulation and citizens had time till September 30 to exchange or deposit the notes.

Quoting a recent interview of Shaktikanta Das, Delhi-based lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay said the RBI governor said banks had received Rs 1.8 lakh crore worth of Rs 2,000 notes, which was almost 50 percent of the notes in circulation. Upadhyay alleged that illegal money was being turned from black to white and it was a matter of concern.

This is the third time Upadhyay mentioned the plea challenging a Delhi High Court order that dismissed his Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against the notification permitting the exchange of Rs 2000 note without a slip or a show of identity proof.

On June 7, the Supreme Court sought a report from its registry on the urgent listing of the plea since the vacation bench had already refused to list it. On June 1, the court refused an urgent hearing and said it would not take up such pleas during the summer vacation.