App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsLegal
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sensitive case files from Kochi High Court go missing - once again

The incident has been noticed in November 2016; however, no action has been taken since then.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Kochi High Court in Kerala has once again come under the radar of suspicion as sensitive case files from sessions and courtrooms have disappeared questioning the dearth of security in the court.

In a new development, five sets of files from the Malabar Cements case have suspiciously gone missing, says a report from The New Indian Express.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened at the Kochi High Court. Last year, three sets of files containing sensitive information, along with petitions and supporting documents of a land case went missing from the same place.

As investigated by The Registrar (Vigilance) in the land case, it was noted that entry to the judicial sections of the High Court is restricted to advocates, registered clerks of advocates and parties in person.

Hence, it is highly presumable that the removal of case file RFA No.172/2016 from the court officer’s section was done by an advocate or a registered clerk with some help from a section/court officer.

The incident was first noticed in November 2016; however, no action has been taken since then.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 04:46 pm

tags #India #Kochi High Court #Trending News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.