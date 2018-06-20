Sensitive case files from Kochi High Court go missing - once again

The Kochi High Court in Kerala has once again come under the radar of suspicion as sensitive case files from sessions and courtrooms have disappeared questioning the dearth of security in the court.

In a new development, five sets of files from the Malabar Cements case have suspiciously gone missing, says a report from The New Indian Express.

This is not the first time that such an incident has happened at the Kochi High Court. Last year, three sets of files containing sensitive information, along with petitions and supporting documents of a land case went missing from the same place.

As investigated by The Registrar (Vigilance) in the land case, it was noted that entry to the judicial sections of the High Court is restricted to advocates, registered clerks of advocates and parties in person.

Hence, it is highly presumable that the removal of case file RFA No.172/2016 from the court officer’s section was done by an advocate or a registered clerk with some help from a section/court officer.

The incident was first noticed in November 2016; however, no action has been taken since then.