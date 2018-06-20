App
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

NGT directs AAP government to file reply on plea alleging lack of sewage facilities

The green panel had directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to look into the issue of sewage generation in the Paryavaran Complex area and asked the chief engineer (water) of Delhi Jal Board to propose the layout plan for the purpose of drainage of sewage of the colony.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The National Green Tribunal today gave the final opportunity to the AAP government to file its reply by July 5 on a plea alleging lack of sewage facilities in a South Delhi colony.

A vacation bench headed by Justice Raghuvendra Rathore made it clear that no further time would be granted to the Delhi government to file its reply in the case.

"In the interest of justice we grant one more opportunity to Delhi to file reply. It is made clear that no further time shall be granted to file reply. In case no reply is filed before the next date, it shall entail to saddling of cost or fixing of responsibility on the officers concerned. Reply be filed before the next date, after serving copy in advance to the applicants," the bench said.

The matter is posted for next hearing on July 5.

The green panel had directed the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to look into the issue of sewage generation in the Paryavaran Complex area and asked the chief engineer (water) of Delhi Jal Board to propose the layout plan for the purpose of drainage of sewage of the colony.

SDMC had told the NGT that all these properties were "unauthorised properties" and suggested that DJB cooperate in the matter.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by city residents Charvi Mehra and others seeking stoppage of discharge of sewage from nearby houses which was affecting the environment.
First Published on Jun 20, 2018 02:22 pm

