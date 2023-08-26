Jeff Bezos paying over half a million in monthly rent to this musician

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are paying $600,000 as monthly rent. (Image credit: @laurenwsanchez/Instagram)

Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez are currently living on rent in Malibu, California, according to a report in Yahoo News. The Amazon billionaire is shelling out a whopping $600,000 per month to rent a massive house from legendary jazz saxophonist and composer Kenny G.

According to the report, Kenny G’s Malibu house covers an area of 5,500-square-foot and comes with a recording studio, backyard pool, expansive lawns and a screening room, among other amenities. It also has a 3,500-square-foot guesthouse.

Renting the Malibu mansion also gives Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez access to the exclusive Little Dume Beach.

The couple has been renting the oceanfront property since March this year, according to TMZ. While the rent is staggering at $600,000 per month (Rs 5 crore approximately), the house comes unfurnished. Apparently, Kenny G’s own furniture has been put in storage while the property has been decorated with stuff owned by Bezos and his fiancée.

It appears as if the billionaire couple is renting the Malibu mansion while Bezos’ own Beverly Hills property undergoes renovation. They seem to be dividing their time between Malibu and the $500 million superyacht Koru, where they hosted an engagement party earlier this month.