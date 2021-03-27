Items worth $1million stolen from Beyonce's storage unit in LA

Reports claim that there has been a burglary at Beyonce's storage units in Los Angeles.

Designer handbags and dresses were among items worth $1 million that were reportedly stolen from the storage unit of pop singer Beyonce.

According to Dailymail and TMZ, the 39-year old singer is believed to be linked to three storage units hit in the Los Angeles area in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Beyonce's units which have been rented out by her production company Parkwood Entertainment were believed to be raided by thieves twice. It was reported that the items swiped during the first heist all belonged to Beyonce. There has been no official confirmation from Beyonce or her team on the said burglaries.

Beyonce isn't the only singer to have her units targeted. It was reported earlier this year that Miley Cyrus suffered another burglary in at her storage unit in Los Angeles and had sentimental items, including family photos, stolen.