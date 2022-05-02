English
    Wipro – Uninspiring guidance but an undemanding valuation

    Given the rather undemanding relative valuation on the back of its recent underperformance, we see limited downside for the stock of Wipro

    Madhuchanda Dey
    May 02, 2022 / 09:44 AM IST
    Wipro’s (CMP: Rs 509, Market Cap: Rs 278,933 crore) Q4FY22 performance was stable with in-line revenue and margin, although the near-term guidance for both appears weak. However, the commentary on demand and pipeline was strong and the management indicated to a good FY23. Attrition seems to be peaking out and the robust headcount addition shows confidence in the future. Wipro continues its inorganic initiatives and has announced two more acquisitions in the new fiscal taking the total to ten...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers