Why this attractively valued turnaround IT play merits a look

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The IT pack had a tough going on the bourses in the past three months and Zensar (CMP: Rs 265 Market Cap: Rs 5,997 crore) — the mid-sized IT company from the RPG stable — was no exception. It not only underperformed the Nifty but also the IT index, with a decline of close to 28 percent over this period. After a lacklustre FY21, which was in sharp contrast to its peers, FY22 was sort of a turnaround year for...