What to do with Coforge after the recent rally?

Coforge has managed to win decent orders despite the macro uncertainty in recent times

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Our tactical call on Coforge in mid-March played out well Coforge ended FY23 with an industry-leading growth Order booking strong so far Aims at achieving $2 bn revenue after hitting the milestone of $1 bn in FY23 Guidance muted compared to wins because of challenging macro Gross margin gains to be ploughed back to business Earnings strong but valuation captures the optimism We recommended Coforge (CMP: Rs 4711 Market Cap: Rs 28,784 crore) as a tactical pick in the middle of March at the price of...