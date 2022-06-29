English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT

    This growth-leader mid-cap IT stock looks interesting post correction

    With strong execution and an expected moderation in talent crunch, Persistent should see decent growth

    Madhuchanda Dey
    June 29, 2022 / 08:56 AM IST
    This growth-leader mid-cap IT stock looks interesting post correction

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Strong revenue uptick continues, fairly broad-based growth Margin stable despite headwinds, confident about maintaining margin Strong deal win, optimistic about future growth Attrition moderates, hiring remains strong Valuation reasonable post correction, a great stock to add on market correction Persistent System (CMP: Rs 3523 Market Cap: Rs 26,926 crore) had been our high-conviction pick from the Indian IT pack. With a strong end to FY22, marked by superior execution, robust defence of margin, and traction in order book, there is little doubt that FY23...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ​Can somebody call the bottom by now?

      Jun 27, 2022 / 06:35 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: The bounce in markets, Fintech trouble, Zomato-Blinkit, IT's defensive traits and more

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      MC Pro Weekender | A new narrative

      Jun 25, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

      Stock markets are celebrating the turn in inflation, but the bond markets are looking at the coming slowdown

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers