English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT

    Tech Mahindra Q4 FY23 – Why you should accumulate amid the gloom

    Deal pipeline strong, enough levers for margin improvement

    Madhuchanda Dey
    May 02, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST
    Tech Mahindra Q4 FY23 – Why you should accumulate amid the gloom

    Despite a weak quarter, the management sounded confident on the technology demand environment and calls it a temporary phase that should last till the first half

    Highlights Revenue performance soft, communication holds up Margin deteriorates, but enough levers for improvement Deal wins soft but pipeline strong Attrition falls, headcount addition declines for the second consecutive quarter Feels the current stress is temporary, expects recovery in the second half Stock valuation close to pre-pandemic level, add on decline We had expected a tepid set of numbers from Tech Mahindra (Tech M, CMP: Rs 1,071 Market Cap: Rs 99,725 crore) in the final quarter of FY23 and the outcome was no different. Lacklustre revenue...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | The irresistible world of credit cards

      Apr 28, 2023 / 02:51 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Investors may fall prey to NFOs, Karnataka could be staring at a hung Assembly,...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers