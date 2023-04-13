TCS Q4FY23: Does the growth weakness throw up an opportunity?

While challenges persist in the near term and the macro scenario may turn murky, the structural demand drivers of technology spending are intact

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Revenue impacted due to ongoing macro concerns Lower revenue prevents margin expansion Deal wins very strong, pipeline healthy Client matrix encouraging Attrition falling, could revert to pre-pandemic level in H2 of FY24 Structural demand for technology intact Macro stability could trigger demand revival Near-term correction expected, add gradually on weakness The US banking crisis and the resultant dent to sentiment was expected to impact IT service players with large exposure to BFSI (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance) and it did impact TCS (CMP: Rs 3241 Market Cap:...