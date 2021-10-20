L&T Infotech – what after its lifetime high?

LTI continues to show strong revenue momentum.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Madhuchanda Dey Moneycontrol Research Strongest quarter from revenue perspective Margin improves despite supply-side pressures Robust employee addition Expect industry-leading growth in FY22 and beyond Very strong visibility on demand, supply side being handled head on Tactical profit booking, add for the long-term The stock of L&T Infotech (LTI CMP: Rs 6,855, Market Cap: Rs 120,084 crore) reached its lifetime high on October 19 following a stellar Q2 show by the company. The financial performance was marked by a strong revenue traction, strength in margin despite higher outgo...