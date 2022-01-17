MARKET NEWS

HCL Tech – Invest for a great FY23

HCL Tech – Invest for a great FY23

The demand scenario is stronger than ever, and the supply crunch, is being tackled on war footing and should wane in a few quarters down the line. The undemanding relative valuation of HCL Tech remains a draw for long-term investors

Madhuchanda Dey
January 17, 2022 / 10:16 AM IST
HCL Tech – Invest for a great FY23

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HCL Tech (CMP: Rs1337, Market cap: Rs3,62,871 crore) has delivered a strong Q3, riding on the continued momentum in its service business and the seasonally strong quarter for its products and platforms business. The robust order booking coupled with strong hiring points to interesting times ahead. However, short-term pressure on margin owing to industry-wide talent shortage persists and Q4 could also experience the seasonal softness in the products and platform business. HCL still presents a decent risk-to-reward being the...

