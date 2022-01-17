HCL Tech – Invest for a great FY23

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

HCL Tech (CMP: Rs1337, Market cap: Rs3,62,871 crore) has delivered a strong Q3, riding on the continued momentum in its service business and the seasonally strong quarter for its products and platforms business. The robust order booking coupled with strong hiring points to interesting times ahead. However, short-term pressure on margin owing to industry-wide talent shortage persists and Q4 could also experience the seasonal softness in the products and platform business. HCL still presents a decent risk-to-reward being the...