Coforge puts up a strong Q1 show

Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

We had given a high conviction call on Coforge (CMP: Rs 3726, Market Cap: Rs 22,708 crore) last month after a huge underperformance of the stock amid a strong financial performance. Since then, the stock has rallied by over 10 percent, beating the Nifty return of 9 percent and the IT Index return of 6 percent over this period. The stellar show of the company in Q1 FY23 only bolsters the investment case. Revenue performance was strong, order win...