India Online Poker Championship (IOPC): JASHN-E-POKER

Spartan Poker

Spartan Poker, the destination to India’s largest poker tournaments, is currently live with the 15th edition of the India Online Poker Championship (IOPC) from 1st June 2023 till 18th June, with a colossal 47 CRORE Guaranteed prize pool, the largest in the history of Indian poker circuit. This edition of IOPC is being hosted on Spartan Poker, BlitzPoker, PokerHigh, PokerDaddy, and Myteam11.

#Jashn-e-poker, the theme for this year’s flagship mega event, is a call out to all poker pros and enthusiasts to come and be a part of the 15th edition celebrations with a special theme – Toh Aao India, Saath Milkar Manayein – JASHN-E-POKER. With the highest-ever prize pool of INR 47 Crore GTD, the 15th edition promises to be a Poker Carnival to remember.

The 18-day carnival, which will conclude on June 18, is packed with 142 remarkable tournaments and the participants stand a chance to win the prestigious 'Golden Crown' made of 18-carat gold and 0.6-carat diamonds. This edition of IOPC will also see the biggest-ever leaderboard in the history of Indian Poker, with a massive INR 1.5 Crore GTD up for grabs.

IOPC gives players an opportunity to showcase their skills across all stakes – Low, Mid & High – with buy-ins starting at as low as Rs.110

Spartan Poker's Founder and CEO, Amin Rozani, shared his thoughts on the journey of IOPC, “IOPC began as an online dimension to Spartan Poker’s offline flagship event India Poker Championship (IPC). From INR 7 lakhs GTD in its 1st edition in 2015 to a mammoth INR 47 Cr GTD in its 15th edition, IOPC has come a long way and has cemented its place as the country's most premier poker series”

The 15th edition is raising the bar even higher with 56,695 entries and 97 completed tournaments as of 13th June. A total of INR 25cr + prize pool has been won so far with 317 players winning INR 1Lac or more & 66 players winning INR 10Lac or more. The highest individual winning amount has been INR 40.8Lac till 13th June.

To mark the grandness of the occasion & to encourage people to #JoinThePokerEvolution & #EvolveWithSpartanPoker, India’s most trusted poker platform, Spartan Poker has rolled out its new campaign by roping in Ishwak Singh, who recently played the character of Vikram Sarabhai, in the show Rocket Boys to take Poker into Space and uncover the reel version behind the discovery of gravity.

Taking forward the theme established in the previous films about how Poker helped in the evolution of humanity, the new film takes the popular folklore of how Newton discovered gravity and gives a poker twist to it! Contrary to the popular belief that the fall of an apple planted the Idea of Gravity into Newton’s mind, it was indeed a eureka moment when the cards fell down from his hand while playing a game of poker with his friends! And that’s how Poker helped in the evolution of humans via the discovery of gravity which then culminated in space exploration.

In 2022, Spartan Poker had established this fictional concept of how Poker helped in the evolution of various momentous events through the course of human history with a quirky brand film that re-imagined how early men discovered fire because they wanted to play poker at night as well.

During the IPL season, Spartan Poker came up with another innovative film that showed us the reel reason how 20-20 cricket was invented from 50-50 format and then followed that up with another film showcasing how Poker helped in the evolution of technology with the discovery of AI, all because everyone wanted to make time to play poker.

Mr. Rozani shared his thoughts on Poker and Evolution, “At Spartan Poker we firmly believe that Poker leads to good things. Poker is a game of skill and requires a lot of practice & discipline to master. Playing poker can help players develop various life skills like Strategic thinking, Decision making, Emotional control, Observational skills and many more. The skills that are required to excel in Poker will also help you evolve and be successful in your personal and professional life.”

About Spartan Poker:

Spartan Poker is India's most trusted and premium poker platform, entertaining over 2.5 million registered poker enthusiasts from all over the country since 2014. Spartan Poker is the game-changer, a one-stop solution for all your poker needs, and the destination to India's largest poker tournaments. Taking the leap to offer the best poker tournaments one after the other, Spartan Poker is striving towards making every game one of a Spartan kind. For more information, visit https://www.spartanpoker.com/