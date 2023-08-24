Mumbai reports first Zika case, 79-year-old patient recovered completely

Earlier, Maharashtra had reported cases in the Zika virus in Pune and Palghar.

Mumbai has recorded the first case of Zika virus infection in a 79-year-old man, who has now fully recovered, the Brinhanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on August 23.

The BMC stated in a release that the patient showed symptoms that included fever, nasal congestion and a persistent cough from July 19. He sought care from a private medical professional and was released on August 2. Subsequently, his condition was identified as a Zika infection after the National Institute of Virology, Pune, examined his sample reports.

Earlier, Maharashtra had reported cases of Zika virus infection in Pune and Palghar.

Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner said that health teams from the BMC carried out a survey of households within the neighbourhood of the aforementioned patient but found no more suspected Zika cases. He added that the Zika infection is self-limited and 80 percent of the infected are asymptomatic.

The patient had several existing health conditions and had previously undergone angioplasty two decades ago. At present, he is dealing with diabetes, hypertension, ischemic heart disease and thalassemia minor. However, he didn't possess a travel history.

The Zika virus is primarily transmitted through infected Aedes mosquitoes.

The BMC said that it has initiated vector control measures post the discovery of Aedes breeding in parking areas of the buildings.