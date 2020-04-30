App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 08:20 PM IST | Source: Reuters

US FDA moving with 'lightning speed' on Gilead's COVID-19 drug: Report

"We're working with the company to emphasize the necessity of speed while at the same time to understand the data," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

The US Food and Drug Administration is working at "lightning speed" to review data on Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir in treating COVID-19 disease, the head of the agency told Bloomberg in an interview.

"We're working with the company to emphasize the necessity of speed while at the same time to understand the data," FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

Meanwhile, the FDA in an email statement to Reuters, reiterated it was in talks with Gilead about making the drug available to patients as quickly as possible.

Close

Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease official, had said on Wednesday remdesivir will become the standard of care for COVID-19 after early clinical trial results showed it helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

related news

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 08:15 pm

tags #Business #Gilead Sciences #Health #USFDA #World News

