One more tests positive for Zika in Kerala; 38 cases in total

A 49 year-old woman from Kulathur in Thiruvananthapuram was diagnosed with Zika, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said in a release.

PTI
July 20, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
One more person tested positive for Zika virus in the state, taking the total reported cases of the infection to 38, out of which eight are active, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

A 49 year-old woman from Kulathur in Thiruvananthapuram was diagnosed with Zika, the minister said in a release.

The virus was confirmed in a test conducted at the virology lab of the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, the minister said and added that the health of all the infected persons was satisfactory presently.
