Delhi has huge demand for oxygen as hospitals run short: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Source: Reuters

The Indian capital of New Delhi was grappling with a huge demand for oxygen supplies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as several hospitals reported shortages.

"Since the last few days, there has been a scramble for oxygen in hospitals," Kejriwal said in a televised address, adding that supplies had started to flow in from other states.