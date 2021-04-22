MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

Delhi has huge demand for oxygen as hospitals run short: CM Arvind Kejriwal

"Since the last few days, there has been a scramble for oxygen in hospitals," Kejriwal said in a televised address, adding that supplies had started to flow in from other states.

Reuters
April 22, 2021 / 12:54 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

The Indian capital of New Delhi was grappling with a huge demand for oxygen supplies, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday, as several hospitals reported shortages.

Follow our LIVE blog for latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

Also Read: Amid spurting COVID-19 cases, Delhi witnesses surge in demand for oximeters, oxygen concentrators

"Since the last few days, there has been a scramble for oxygen in hospitals," Kejriwal said in a televised address, adding that supplies had started to flow in from other states.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Reuters
TAGS: #Arvind Kejriwal #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Delhi #Health #India #oxygen cylinder #Oxygen Supplies
first published: Apr 22, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.