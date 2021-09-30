MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsHealth

30 medical students of Mumbai civic hospital test positive for COVID-19

One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital for treatment, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. The other students are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, he said.

PTI
September 30, 2021 / 05:43 PM IST
Representative image

Representative image

As many as 30 medical students of civic-run KEM Hospital in Mumbai have tested positive for COVID-19, a BMC official said on Thursday.

One of the MBBS students, who has mild symptoms of the infection, has been admitted to SevenHills Hospital for treatment, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.

The other students are asymptomatic and have been quarantined, he said.

All the infected students were staying in a hostel inside the hospital complex located at Parel in central Mumbai, the official said.
PTI
Tags: #coronavirus #Health #India #KEM Hospital #mumbai
first published: Sep 30, 2021 05:43 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.