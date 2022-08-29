Take Your Career a Notch Higher with IIM Kozhikode’s Financial Analysis and Financial Management Programme

The ever-emerging trends in finance and evolving business demands compels established companies as well as new start-ups to make rapid and improved progress while maintaining stability. It is often the finance professionals who are given the responsibility to formulate effective business strategies that ensure profitability and growth as well as make certain that the organisation stands at the forefront of competition.

This necessitates finance professionals to up-skill themselves and adapt to the changes to ensure career growth and success. A specialisation programme in the field of finance can help such professionals develop capabilities of problem-solving and financial decision-making.

IIM Kozhikode, one of India’s leading business schools gives finance professionals a chance to take their career a notch higher with the 10-months live online intensive Financial Analysis and Financial Management programme that can help them excel in their career path.

About IIM Kozhikode’s Financial Analysis and Financial Management Programme

The Financial Analysis and Financial Management programme by IIM Kozhikode (India’s 5th Best Management School as per the NIRF 2022 rankings) will help the participants soar in their careers and reach the next level, enabling them to make swift and profitable financial decisions for their organisation.

For participants in the early stage of their career, this programme will enable them to acquire vital skills and knowledge for initiating their career in the finance field.

The programme helps participants advance their skills in corporate finance, financial accounting, management accounting, and investment and risk management, among others. These concepts and skills will help the candidates climb the ladder to success easily and fast.

This certification programme will prepare aspirants to meet future business goals with sharp financial analysis and forecasting skills. After the completion of the course, participants will be able to link corporate strategy and finance to attain increased profitability, cash flow and value for the organisation.

Participants will also get a holistic view of how financial instruments work in various asset classes and the role financial markets play in the economy.

Mode of Training and Course Duration

The programme will be conducted over a period of 10 months with 3 hours of live online learning sessions every Sunday from 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM. The lectures would be delivered through live online immersive and interactive learning sessions.

The learning journey will be highly interactive taking advantage of the technological benefits. The teaching approach will include a judicious blend of lectures, real-life case discussions and excel simulations in the form of videos and text.

Participants will get to learn from the top IIM Kozhikode faculty and industry experts. It will enable them to have quality interactions with experienced executives and peer group learning experience.

Who Can Enrol for IIM Kozhikode’s Financial Analysis and Financial Management Programme?

This finance course is ideal for professionals at every stage of business whether they are early-stage professionals looking to make a career in the financial domain, mid to senior level managers and Chartered Accountants looking to enhance their knowledge in advanced financial tools, small business owners and entrepreneurs looking to expand their businesses using time-tested financial management techniques or business leaders and consultants looking to improve their strategic thinking to make sound financial decisions.

The eligible participant should be a graduate (10+2+3) or diploma holder (10+2+3) from a recognised university and should have at least 1 year of work experience as of September 15,2022. The participant should also have prior knowledge of finance and should be familiar with using MS Excel.

Benefits of Enrolling for Financial Analysis and Financial Management Programme by IIM Kozhikode

Participants can benefit from the programme in the following ways:

• Build a solid foundation in financial analysis and financial management

• Master the concepts of financial accounting, working capital management, cost analysis and cost allocation, among others

• Acquire sound knowledge of financial instruments and markets

• Learn to apply basic accounting principles to the business and analyse financial statements to effectively forecast financial performance

• Learn to make and implement financial strategies and get an in-depth understanding of alternative investments

• Ability to make accurate data-driven decisions using financial analysis to attain future business goals

• Learn sure-fire strategies and sound financial planning to maximize revenue and minimize wastage

• Implement standard financial models in excel

• Gain a comprehensive understanding of advanced financial concepts such as risk management, financial derivatives, corporate valuation, etc.

• Learn to analyse financial and strategic decisions using different valuation models

• Learn to identify financial risks and understand the cost of capital, along with its impact on the required rate of returns

Additional Benefits of the Programme

Apart from the above-mentioned benefits, participants will be awarded a certificate of successful completion in the Financial Analysis and Financial Management Programme by the prestigious IIM Kozhikode. This will add considerable value to the professional credentials of the learners.

Furthermore, participants will be eligible for the IIM Kozhikode executive alumni status which will give them access to IIM Kozhikode campus and network with executive alumni. This will help them build professional relationships that will help them succeed in their career path.

In addition, participants will also get access to Emeritus Career Services workshops, which will help them with placement assistance in the form of building an impressive resume and LinkedIn profile, interview preparation and more.

Key points for you to remember about the Financial Analysis and Financial Management programme-

● Start date: September 15, 2022

● Fees: INR 1,74,000 + GST

● Duration: 10 Months, live online

● Session timings: Sunday, 9:.00 AM – 12:00 PM

Enrol for Batch 5 of the Financial Analysis and Financial Management Programme by IIM Kozhikode now and give a boost to your career in finance!