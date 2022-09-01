Take A Step Towards Automation With Paytm

By becoming part of all aspects of our lives, automation is now transforming the net-banking sector to make it more convenient for customers, and India’s most-loved e-wallet by Paytm isn’t an exception!

After extensive market research, Paytm has released its new feature that automatically adds money to its e-wallet. People who love convenience will be happy to learn about this new feature. If you're always forgetting your wallet or checking your bank balance, then this feature is perfect for you.

With Paytm, you can pay bills and transfer money to other bank accounts as well as use it as an e-wallet. Paytm has introduced Automatic add money to enhance this experience. Your Paytm wallet will be automatically topped up from your bank account when the balance falls below the set amount. Just set a limit in the wallet and go tension-free. Besides this, users receive coupons and cashback after every transaction using Paytm. No UPI passwords or OTPs are required to avail this feature.

Additionally, this automated payment with Paytm helps you easily accept subscription payments, ensure maximum conversion using frictionless payments, customer-friendly, adaptable to all business models, one-stop solution for all types of businesses, facilitate cashless and digital payments and offer easy refunds from partner applications if cancellations or other issues occur at the partner stores.

What are you waiting for? Download the Paytm app now and access the automation feature with anytime, anywhere.