English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    UPCOMING WEBINAR : Register to Markets League and get access to 25 session and add on offers
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsFeatures

    Take A Step Towards Automation With Paytm

    BRAND CONNECT
    September 01, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST

    By becoming part of all aspects of our lives, automation is now transforming the net-banking sector to make it more convenient for customers, and India’s most-loved e-wallet by Paytm isn’t an exception!

    After extensive market research, Paytm has released its new feature that automatically adds money to its e-wallet. People who love convenience will be happy to learn about this new feature. If you're   always forgetting your wallet or checking your bank balance, then this feature is perfect for you.

    With Paytm, you can pay bills and transfer money to other bank accounts as well as use it as an e-wallet. Paytm has introduced Automatic add money to enhance this experience. Your Paytm wallet will be automatically topped up from your bank account when the balance falls below the set amount. Just set a limit in the wallet and go tension-free. Besides this, users receive coupons and cashback after every transaction using Paytm. No UPI passwords or OTPs are required to avail this feature.

    Additionally, this automated payment with Paytm helps you easily accept subscription payments, ensure maximum conversion using frictionless payments, customer-friendly, adaptable to all business models, one-stop solution for all types of businesses, facilitate cashless and digital payments and offer easy refunds from partner applications if cancellations or other issues occur at the partner stores.

    What are you waiting for? Download the Paytm app now and access the automation feature with anytime, anywhere.

    BRAND CONNECT
    *Disclaimer - Brand Connect is a solution that allows brands to break the queue to gain better engagement among our audiences
    Tags: #Features
    first published: Sep 1, 2022 04:40 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.