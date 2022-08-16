Learn about how to shape new standard for travel in a post-covid world

SingapoReimagine Global Conversations is a thought leadership series that assembles influential business leaders and industry representatives from Singapore and beyond to share their perspectives, exchange ideas and stimulate conversations and collaborations. It is a key part of Singapore Tourism Board’s SingapoReimagine tourism recovery initiative, which was launched last year to affirm the destination’s commitment to shape a new standard for travel, through safety, technology, experiences, and sustainability.

The Singapore Tourism Board and News 18 Network are proud to host the first edition of the ‘SingapoReimagine Global Conversations: Shaping The Future Of Travel’ in India on the 17th of August, 6:30 pm at Taj Santacruz Mumbai. This forum aims to catalyse discussions on how to reshape global travel with the rise of slow, and tech-enabled travel, the global drive towards sustainability and wellness, and the vastly emerging customer segments among the Millennials. Helmed by speakers from India and Singapore who are experts from both travel and non-travel industry, they will delve into the topics of ‘Decoding & Engaging Young, New Age Travellers’ and “Connecting With Conscious Bleisure Travellers”.

The panel speakers from India include Suchita Salwan the Founder & CEO of Little Black Book and Varsha Patra the Co-Founder & CEO of Homegrown, both deeply involved in content curation targeting at the Millennials. Offering expert views from the Indian travel industry covering both leisure and business travel segments are Naveen Kundu who is the MD of EBIXCASH Travel Services, Brian Tellis who is the Founder of Radioactive Ventures and Ex-Founder and CEO of Fountain Head, Nikhil Sharma who is the Regional Director of Eurasia, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, and Abraham Alapatt who is the President and Group Head of Marketing, Service Quality, Innovation & Value Added Services of Thomas Cook India Group.

Joining them from Singapore are two travel industry experts - Fong Fu Wei who is the Associate Director at Klook and heads partnerships with national tourism and destination management organisations for Southeast Asia & Oceania, and Jean Choi who is the Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Mandai Wildlife Group. They will be providing their perspectives from both the global and Singapore lens.

The multi-disciplinary panel of esteemed speakers will offer insightful takeaways to help businesses and brands in the travel and non-travel industry, develop recovery strategies in a post-Covid endemic world, both domestically and internationally.



