Accenture B-School Challenge 2021 helps provide a glimpse of the future

The future of digital economy is upon us. The past year, business models have been reinvented; supply chains have been restructured, work that we assumed required being in an office has been reimagined. Productivity, we now know, can thrive virtually. These trends have been further accelerated by the onset of the pandemic. India’s success in this new paradigm of business depends on the ability of its corporate leaders to envision a new era of reinvention and growth.

To be future-ready business leaders need to identify and catch the ‘Signals of Change’, discover new opportunities in a disruptive world – this year’s theme for the Accenture B-School Challenge, that underpins the urgent need to capitalize on the changing business environment. This year, the challenge brought together 8500 students from 16 premier Indian B-Schools in a virtual event.

The B-School Challenge provided an opportunity for India’s premier B-School talent to get a glimpse into the world of consulting. The Challenge had four stages. Round 1 was a rapid-fire online quiz where over 2800 teams (each team comprising of three members) participated, followed by round 2, which identified 482 teams basis a business simulation, where students stepped into the role of a CEO to make their company profitable. The 160 teams who made it to the third round made virtual presentations to the Accenture leadership team. Eventually, eight teams were chosen to compete in the Grand Finale.

Not only did these eight teams go through specialized storytelling sessions and an industry masterclass to develop deeper business insights, they were also mentored by experts from Accenture. These activities helped them prepare to face the esteemed panel of judges at the Grand Finale. These included senior leaders from Accenture, and top leaders from corporate India, including Piyush N. Singh, Senior Managing Director, Lead - India Market Unit & Lead - Growth and Strategic Client Relationships, Asia Pacific and Latam, Accenture, Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director and Lead Capability Network – Global Strategy and Consulting, Accenture, Dipti Vaishnav, Managing Director - Strategy & Consulting, Accenture in India, Deepak Sharma, President and CDO, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Karunakaran M, CFO, Shoppers Stop, Anil Matai, Former MD, Zydus Healthcare Limited​, Nagesh Basavanhalli​, CEO, Greaves Cotton Limited, Samrat Das, COO, PNB MetLife​, and Jayanta Banerjee, Managing Partner, ASK Pravi Capital Advisors.







Moneycontrol journalists were not involved in the creation of the article





It was a tough battle, with each of the teams presenting compelling ideas and insights. But Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, emerged victorious, with Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore and Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi, bagging second and third place, respectively. The winners received exciting prizes. The members of top eight teams that qualified for the Grand Finale were also given pre-placement interview opportunities with Accenture.