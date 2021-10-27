5paisa rolls out robust offering for easy, affordable investing

The commitment of helping investors in making an informed decision reflects in its latest campaign #AbTohSabkoPataHai which talks about 5paisa’s smart investing techniques without any hassle.

Financial planning is simple if you’ve figured out your goals, investment tools and steps to reach your objectives. That said, it can be overwhelming as well for investors who want to build a corpus yet don’t have solid answers to queries such as ‘what kind of investments should I make?’ ‘Which brand should I opt for while opening a Demat account?’ or ‘how to discover best funds to invest in?’

Besides seeking robust investment tools and strategies, investors also search for partners who can help them with all the services under one common platform, saving them time on navigating from one window to another. Here, broking firms such as 5paisa have been catering to investors who want Investment Ideas, Omni-Channel Support, Stock Research tools and much more at one place with the free Demat account.

The commitment to helping investors in making an informed decision reflects in its latest campaign #AbTohSabkoPataHai which reiterates 5paisa’s smart investing techniques without any hassles. The recent TVC breaks down solutions to the challenges faced by investors as a thought leader in the industry. Also, 5paisa delved into the pain points of the individuals and launched a campaign addressing the minute needs of the investors and offer 0%* brokerage with a flat fee of Rs 20 per order.

“The participation of retail investors will continue to track an upward trend in the times to come. With #AbTohSabkoPataHai, we are breaking down solutions to the challenges faced by investors as a thought leader in the industry. The campaign acknowledges investors’ problems and engages them to present 5paisa as a one-stop expert for all investment-related solutions,” said Raisa Kazi, Chief Marketing Officer, 5paisa.

The latest campaign highlights how individuals can invest in Stocks, Mutual Funds, Insurance, Derivatives and US Stocks through one account on 5paisa. It also informs how India's fastest growing discount broker and first publicly listed online broking company provides research tools, portfolio analytics and investment ideas on a single app.

Also, the easy-to-navigate interface makes it convenient for investors to build their portfolios on the app. "To open a Demat and Trading account, all you need is to get your KYC done, submit your documents and eSign."

5paisa has been catering to over 2 million customers and supporting them with best-in-class research and actionable insights.





