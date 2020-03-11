Why switch to Natural Gas Vehicles? We have a strong reason!

Can you tell the difference in pollution levels between cities using natural gas and petrol/diesel in their public transport systems? Of course, yes. Indian cities that switched to natural gas in their public transport system can justify the claim.

Take Delhi, for instance. The National Capital switched to the CNG programme in late 1990s and converted its bus fleet to CNG. Soon, many vehicles, such as three-wheelers, small commercial vehicles, some private vehicles and taxis started switching to the cleaner fuel, putting less burden on Delhi’s air and their own pockets. The then reports by several publications including Washington DC based ‘Resources For the Future’ showed significant improvements in the quality of air due to the switch to CNG. Although at present, Delhi air quality remains a topic of public debate. Imagine the situation if the Capital hadn’t adopted to cleaner fuels for its transportation needs and greener mobility.

There’s no denying the fact that vehicles running on petrol or diesel cause more air pollution, damage the environment, pollute the air and consequently affect public health. Indian cities can no longer afford to have vehicles releasing high levels of sulphur dioxide, particulate matter and NOx, and it has become critical for more and more private vehicle owners too, to switch to natural gas for fuel needs.

To lead by example in greener mobility, the government is also pushing for CNG-based vehicles. Recently, to make CNG as the eco-friendly option for long distance transport in India, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Steel, unveiled India's first long distance CNG bus fitted with composite CNG cylinders, which can travel around 1000 kms in a single fill.

The Minister said that the government is committed to promote CNG and LNG as transportation fuels to fight air pollution in India.

Evidently, there are many benefits of using natural gas as transportation fuels. Compared to petrol and diesel, natural gas are low emitters of greenhouse gases and burn clean, without leaving any residue. They release negligible particulate matter and produce no evaporative emissions. The environmentally accepted fuels reduce NOx emissions, which is the principle ingredient to cause smog and odour.

The above mentioned facts put less stress on the air quality, prevent particulate matter from getting accumulated on the surfaces, thereby subsiding harmful respiratory diseases, especially among children.

In addition to environmental benefits, natural gas such as CNG and LNG are more affordable than petrol and diesel.

Thus, switching to cleaner fuels does entail several benefits and makes way for greener mobility solutions.

