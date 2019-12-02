Our target revenue is Rs 150 crore: Rajkumar Gupta, CMD, Agro Phos

The Indian fertilizer industry is one of the major sectors in India and is expected to touch Rs 9, 987 billion by 2023.

The demand for fertilizers is increasing and witnessing a double-digital growth, and many companies are striving to contribute even more to the sector through new techniques to improve the quality of fertilizers.

Among many, Agro Phos India has been working tirelessly to bring new fertilizer products to maintain the fertility of the soil and help farmers.

In conversation with Moneycontrol, Rajkumar Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Agro Phos India Ltd. said that the company’s main focus was Single Super Phosphate (SSP), which is used before and after sowing of the Rabi and Kharif crop.

Gupta said the company saw a 20% increase in sales Y-O-Y of SSP since its launch. In Madhya Pradesh, the sale of SSP which was at 40,000 tonnes in 2015-16 is expected to reach Rs 65,000 tonnes by March 2020.

Meanwhile, he also shared information about the company’s new variant- Potash, an organic fertilizer. “We expect to earn around 10-15% revenue from the same by next financial year,” he said.

During the discussion, Gupta shared CSR initiatives, targeted revenue of Rs 150 crore and future plans.

Watch the full interview here:

