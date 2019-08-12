Here’s why you urgently need to recalibrate your EB-5 plans to the US

Major announcements were made by the US Government in terms of applying for a US EB-5 Investor Visa, which will be put into action from November 21, 2019.

The US EB-5 Visa program just got more expensive. Earlier where an individual could apply for a US Green Card on investing $500,000 in enterprises located in distressed areas, providing employment to at least 10 US citizens, will now cost $900,000. In case of investments outside the TEA (Targeted Employment Areas), the limit has been increased from $1 Mn to $1.8 Mn.

The changes have ruffled a lot of feathers, and raised many questions for people who have applied or were planning to apply for the ‘golden visa’.

What about the timelines? How will it impact investments already made? Does it affect you if your EB-5 Visa has already been processed?

If a petition is still pending, how does it affect the waiting period? Since the classification between TEAs and Non-TEAs will become even stricter, how does this affect future investment opportunities?

What are the chances of your children who are currently under 18 ageing out before the visa becomes available?

How does this affect your investment timeline? What are the chances of your investment being reassigned to another project without your consent during the waiting period? What are the risks in investment as well as re-investments?

The ramifications will be far-reaching, and everyone is seeking answers to make an informed decision.

