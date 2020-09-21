Creating real communities

While a bustling city like Mumbai infuses an infectious energy to chase your dreams, it is also one of the most densely populated places in the world, bursting at the seams with high congestion and cramped spaces. In contrast, integrated townships offer the quietude of open spaces to live and the safety of walled enclosures where every amenity is easily available. Integrated townships allow you to enjoy the benefits of living in a big city while indulging in the perks of small-town life.

Townships foster a sense of community living, which brings people together and gives them a sense of belonging; something that has become a necessity especially due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Post this pandemic, people are seeing the merits of living in integrated townships, since it ensures that you have easy access to essentials, as all the amenities and stores you need are within close reach. And it also fosters connections with the community. Community living enriches lives and helps one maintain connections with the neighbourhood. In addition, townships facilitate much-needed infrastructure through retail outlets, schools, hospitals, clubhouses, designated spaces for social gatherings and sporting amenities, among other conveniences. In other words, everything is available within the confines of the wholesome community itself – all at the push of a button.

Sound infrastructure

Well-laid roads built with sound raw material, ample street lighting and sewage and water treatment plants make townships more desirable and hygienic than stand-alone towers. Builders have world-class security teams manning the gates along with 24×7 CCTV cameras installed. Families with small children find ample places for them to play – a distinct advantage over tinpot apartments. Townships are safe even for the elderly, who don’t have to step outside the community, if they wish to go for a walk.

By virtue of living in an integrated township, people can interact and engage with one another. A special atmosphere binds all residents and they help create real communities, who live like extended families, helping each other when in need.

Sarova — One of Mumbai’s biggest integrated townships

Spread over 55 acres, the Sarova Township in Kandivali East is one of the biggest ever made in Mumbai. Designed by Japanese master planners Nikken Sikkei and India's prolific architect Hafeez Contractor, this ultra-modern integrated township is the perfect blend of high-rise, mid-rise and low-rise contemporary residences.

The Sarova Township offers a bouquet of inventory available in all types of construction phases, which include apartments that are ready to move in, some that are nearing completion and some that are under construction. You can choose from residential configurations of 1, 2 and 3 BHK to suit your needs. To create a complete living experience for its residents, and enable them to enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle with work-life balance, even in Mumbai's fast-paced life, this township brings together facilities such as high street shopping, a grand central park, hospitals, schools, a commercial complex, a central clubhouse, a mall and a multiplex to constitute a distinctive world of its own.

Thakur Village

The location of the project in Kandivali East offers it unique access. Its proximity to the Thakur village, which lies to the east of the Western Express Highway, signifies the rapid development that this area has undergone. Thakur village itself is a hub of modernity and civic activism. Residents Forum, a voluntary group of village residents, has implemented a `Say no to plastic bags’ and `Carry your own cloth bag’ policy since November 1, 2017. An ongoing initiative spearheaded by the volunteers of the Forum, it also includes interacting with customers, distributing cloth-bags and keeping a close eye on the usage of plastic bags in the area.

Easy access to business districts

The Sarova project’s immediate access to various business districts of Mumbai, and to extended suburbs like BKC, Nariman Point, Andheri MIDC and Vashi, complete the ensemble. Proximity to the Western Express Highway will also make it possible for Sarova residents to travel to nearby cities and holiday destinations like Pune, Nashik, Lonavala and Ahmedabad without having to negotiate the dense Mumbai traffic. To add to this perfect web of connections is the upcoming Metro station, which is just two minutes away. Significantly, the developers have planned to connect the new metro station with a foot over-bridge (FOB) directly with the township for residents’ ease and convenience.

The Shapoorji Pallonji legacy

Such enterprise and brilliance are hardly surprising given the legacy backing it. When 153 years of building and redesigning experience is concentrated on a 55-acre project, the sky is the limit. The project designed by India’s top real estate companies, Shapoorji Pallonji Group and SD Corp, is certain to leave its imprimatur on the work that they do. The Shapoorji Pallonji Group was established in the year 1865. SD Corp is a Shapoorji Pallonji-Dilip Thacker Group venture.

This is a partnered post.