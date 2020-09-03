Bandhan Bank helping create a ‘Sashakt India’

India needs as many as 30 ‘Bandhan Bank’-like institutions to address the demand-supply gap that exists in the country, when it comes to access to institutional credit for small businesses, says Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Bandhan Bank.

He was speaking at a high-powered panel discussion organised by Network 18, which aired on August 23. The discussion featured Ghosh and noted economist Dr. Pronab Sen, former Chief Statistician of India and currently Programme Director, IGC India Programme.

The discussion, which marked Bandhan Bank’s fifth anniversary, threw light on the various ways in which the economic welfare of the micro and small enterprises – and the millions of people they employ – could be ensured. Bandhan Bank’s model of inclusive banking was upheld as an example of how stakeholders at the bottom of the economic pyramid can benefit from mainstream banking services.

MSME sector resilient

According to Dr. Sen, the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) sector has an inherent resilience, creativity and energy, which can be unleashed with credit linkage. He acknowledged the role that Bandhan Bank has played in the formalisation of credit for this segment of the country.

According to Ghosh, many MSMEs in India are located in rural and semi-urban areas, which are still untouched by the regular banking services available to the country’s urban population. Dr. Sen was of the opinion that in addition to access to formal credit, an enabling policy environment will also go a long way in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the MSME sector.

India needs 30 Bandhan Bank models

He observed that when it came to the MSME sector, the larger banks focus mostly on the ‘medium’ enterprises, which led to lack of availability of debt funding for the ‘micro’ and ‘small’ enterprises.

India needs as many as 30 Bandhan Bank-like banking institutions to encourage those at the bottom-of-the-pyramid emerge from the clutches of informal moneylenders who charge exorbitant rates of interest, Ghosh observed.

Focus on skill development

Ghosh pointed out that one of the challenges that financial institutions face when it comes to expanding operations is rural and semi-urban areas is the availability of skilled manpower. This is because the talent available in urban areas, who graduate from business schools, do not want to relocate to the villages and smaller towns.

Dr. Sen also remarked that the ability of an average bank manager to offer micro and small loans is limited because they are not trained to do that. “The usual yardsticks we teach in post-graduate economics in terms of project appraisal and project finance is applicable only to the large organised structure,” he said.

To address this problem, banks need to train the youth of these rural and semi-urban areas to become micro-bankers, Ghosh suggested. Through its 11 training centres, Bandhan Bank trains 3,500 people every month on the key aspects of rural banking. This also helps create jobs in the communities in which the Bank operates.

Ghosh also suggested that funds from the National Skill Development Fund should be deployed to train bankers in India’s rural areas, which would provide a fillip to the country’s agenda of financial inclusion.

The session was moderated by CNBC-TV18’s Executive Editor Latha Venkatesh.

This is a partnered post.