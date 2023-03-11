What’s different about brand Deepika Padukone

In the new world, authenticity is a prescription for the meaningful, examined life — the only kind worth living, if you have to go by a consensus of the ever-swelling, ever-peppy community of wellness gurus and practitioners. Authenticity is the new Prozac, the new goal of meditation. And no other celebrity fits the authenticity bill than Deepika Padukone at 37.

The 16 years since her Bollywood debut in Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om (2007), Padukone has steadily built her acting prowess, capitalising on a diversity of roles, until the biggest hit of her career this year with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. Her Pathaan role required her to be at the best of her physical form and be a part of the film’s Hollywood-inspired action — more like an audition for the next Bond girl. Along the way, she has been articulate about her own struggles with mental health and started the Live Love Laugh Foundation to spread awareness about mental health. She has adopted a village to provide regular electricity to its residents. In 2020, Padukone attended a protest for students who were brutalised during the 2020 JNU attack because of their protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Meanwhile, her ascension as a global luxury brand has been staggering. Late last year, she became the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton (LV) — she’s the brand’s face looking down at Paris, Moscow and Mumbai from mammoth hoardings. She launched her own self-care brand 82°E. Qatar Airways signed her on as their ambassador a few days ago, and she is about to be a presenter at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony this year on March 12, most likely in an LV creation.

Padukone has been 2022’s biggest celebrity brand from India to have made a mark in the global luxury market. In the French luxury fashion house’s 167-year history, an Indian is its global brand ambassador for the first time. In October 2022, Cartier, too, signed Padukone on as its global face. She was the first Indian after a gap of nine years to be on the jury of the Cannes Film Festival. The last one was Vidya Balan in 2013. Louis Vuitton revealed soon after last year’s Cannes Film Festival that Padukone made for seven of LV’s top 10 Instagram posts and generated over 25 per cent of the $20.2 million in media impact value (MIV), according to data analytics and marketing agency Launchmetrics (Media Impact Value is a proprietary algorithm created by Launchmetrics to measure and benchmark the impact of all media placements and mentions across different voices in the fashion, luxury, and beauty industries). The zeitgeist marketing strategy of her own self-care brand 82 degree E, which was also launched last year, largely through Instagram, has centred around the brand’s natural and Ayurvedic ingredients — natural is the new Botox, at least in woke perception or theory.

Deepika Padukone in Louis Vuitton gowns at last year's Cannes Film Festival.

Sanjukta Sharma is a freelance writer and journalist based in Mumbai. Views expressed are personal.