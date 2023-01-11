R Madhavan joins Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday for C Sankaran Nair biopic

R Madhavan has joined Akshay Kumar for the Dharma Productions’ C Sankaran Nair biopic, a period drama, set in the 1920s & 1930s. Ananya Panday is also in the starcast that will see both Kumar and Madhavan play lawyers.

Panday has already shot for two schedules with Kumar for the movie while Madhavan has joined the cast now. Kumar has been shooting the movie since November.

The movie is set against the backdrop of the Jallianwallah Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar will be essaying the role of C Sankaran Nair, a lawyer who fought against the British. The Karan Singh Tyagi directorial has been adapted from the novel, “The Case That Shook the Empire” written by Raghu and Pushpa Palat. The second schedule is expected to be wrapped up by January 15.

This is Kumar and Madhavan’s first collaboration and all three leads including Ananya have undergone several look tests for the film.

Akshay Kumar has frequently collaborated with Dharma, this biopic being his seventh. He has previously starred in Brothers, Sooryavanshi, Kesari and Good Newwz among many.

Madhavan is basking in the glory of the success of his directorial “Rocketry: The Nambi Effect” which he acted in and produced as well. The movie has made it to the Oscars longlist.