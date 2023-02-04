 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Of Bollywood, boycotts and box office: Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Pathaan

Sowmya Rajendran
Feb 04, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

Has the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign been steamrolled under an enormous national crush on Shah Rukh Khan?

Have people grown bored of the relentless calls to boycott this film and that, this business and that? (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

The relief in Bollywood is palpable. Pathaan, Siddharth Anand’s action thriller and the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, has made nearly Rs 700 crore in 10 days.

Its lead stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, are favourite targets of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ bandwagon on social media. Shah Rukh Khan because of his Muslim identity, and Deepika Padukone because she went to JNU in 2020 to stand in solidarity with students who were protesting against mob violence on campus.

Pathaan’s success comes after several big Bollywood films bit the dust in 2022, and this includes Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (2022) that also faced a ‘boycott’ campaign, just like Pathaan. A Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump (1994), Laal Singh Chaddha bombed badly at the Indian box office but became the highest grossing Hindi film of the year internationally.

So, does the Indian audience love one Khan more than the other? Have people grown bored of the relentless calls to boycott this film and that, this business and that, over anything ranging from the colour of a bikini to the absence of a bindi? Has the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign been steamrolled under an enormous national crush on Shah Rukh Khan?

Also read: Pathaan writer Shridhar Raghavan: Few people are as charming or funny as Shah Rukh Khan. We utilised those strengths