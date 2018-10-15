Love Grand Theft Auto? 8 games that provide the same thrill as GTA

Here are some games that provide an open world experience that has become synonymous with the GTA franchise. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/9 Tired of waiting for Rockstar to dish out another Grand Theft Auto? Here are some games that will provide a similar open world experience that has become synonymous with the GTA franchise. (Image: Rockstar Games) 2/9 Mafia series | PS4, Xbox and PC | Seems like GTA is missing out on some Mafia action? Appropriately named, this game gives the open-world enthusiasts a taste of organised crime. The series, which launched its third instalment Mafia III in 2016, is set in fictional locales modelled after American cities. The game takes place in a historical setting from the Great Depression-era Lost Heaven in the original game, to 1960s New Bordeaux in Mafia III. There is plenty of blood and gore to satisfy the Trevor in you. (Image: @mafiagame) 3/9 LA Noire | PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC | This point and click adventure game from Rockstar is much different from the studio's seminal franchise. It comes with a capturing storyline coupled with an ardent protagonist. The game does not allow you to roam freely in the city, but amazing visuals and layered task missions that follow the life of a detective in the city of Los Angeles during the 1940s make it a solid contender to satisfy your GTA cravings. (Image: Rockstar Games) 4/9 Payday 2 | PS4, Xbox One and PC | If you are a fan of heist missions from GTA titles, this game is right up your alley. The cooperative first-person shooter game by Overkill Software puts a player on a series of high-stakes robberies and break-ins and much like the formidable trio from GTA 5, Michael, Trevor and Franklin, you have to strategise every heist down to every minute detail. The game will remind you of the multiplayer heists introduced to GTA Online in 2013. (Image: Overkill Software) 5/9 Watch Dogs 2 | PS4, Xbox One and PC | While the original Watch Dog game's uninspired storyline amassed criticism from open world enthusiasts, Ubisoft redeemed itself with a stunning sequel. Watch Dogs 2 is more in the tone of contemporary GTA titles, so much so that the entire game seems like a blow out version of the Life Invader mission from GTA 5. (Image: Ubisoft) 6/9 Yakuza 0 | PS4 and PC | GTA is known for providing an immersive sandbox experience with a abundance of side activities including stock markets, tennis and yoga. Yakuza 0 takes a page from Rockstar's book and basically goes to town on it. The action-adventure game, set in the fictionalised recreation centres of Tokyo and Osaka, offers side activities like pool, karaoke, wrestling, bowling, gambling, dancing and much more. The sheer amount of activities is reminiscent of a day-to-day life in Tokyo. (Image: SEGA) 7/9 Just Cause series | PS4, Xbox One and PC | If you are a fan of chaos, the Just Cause Series is made for you. The series, which is set on islands and archipelagos, may lack the refined storyline of GTA, but it compensates with choreographing carnage on a massive scale. From launching explosive cows to making you tank jump, everything is possible in the world of Rico Rodriguez. (Image: Just Cause) 8/9 Red Dead Redemption | PS3 and Xbox 360 | Rockstar Games is not the only thing that GTA and RDR have in common. This open world game, set in the dying years of the American Old West, offers a similar experience as GTA with gunplay, bounty system and basic gameplay mechanics. However, RDR is not just a GTA-like game set in the outback. With a compelling storyline, prominent characters and stunning visuals this is a must play game for open world enthusiasts. If you have already played it, Red Dead Redemption 2 is about to release on October 26. (Image: Rockstar Games) 9/9 Sleeping Dogs | PS4, Xbox One, PC and Mac OS X | The open world action-adventure video game developed by Square Enix has long been regarded as the Chinese counterpart of GTA. Set in contemporary Hong Kong, the stunning sequence of the game looks straight out of a Bruce Lee movie. Originally available on PS3 and Xbox 360, the game was re-released in 2014 to make it compatible with the latest console. So, if you love fast cars and loaded guns, there is no sleeping on this one. (Image: Square Enix) First Published on Oct 15, 2018 07:46 am