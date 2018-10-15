Love Grand Theft Auto? 8 games that provide the same thrill as GTA

Red Dead Redemption | PS3 and Xbox 360 | Rockstar Games is not the only thing that GTA and RDR have in common. This open world game, set in the dying years of the American Old West, offers a similar experience as GTA with gunplay, bounty system and basic gameplay mechanics. However, RDR is not just a GTA-like game set in the outback. With a compelling storyline, prominent characters and stunning visuals this is a must play game for open world enthusiasts. If you have already played it, Red Dead Redemption 2 is about to release on October 26. (Image: Rockstar Games)