business Meet the man behind the success of the brand ‘Bhuvan Bam’ For influencer Bhuvan Bam, 2021 started on a strong note when his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, crossed a record 3 billion collective views, making him India's first digital content creator to achieve this milestone. Behind his success, there is a lesser-known man called Rohit Raj, who has turned Bam's into a scalable brand. We bring to you the saga of a billion dreams