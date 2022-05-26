English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/- for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Price Increasing Soon!
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Justin Timberlake sells the rights to his song catalog in $100 million deal

    Bloomberg
    May 26, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST
    Justin Timberlake (Image Source: Reuters)

    Justin Timberlake (Image Source: Reuters)

    Justin Timberlake sold the rights to his song catalog to Blackstone Inc.-backed Hipgnosis Song Management, Dow Jones reported, citing fund executives.

    The deal was valued at just above $100 million, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with matter. It gives Hipgnosis full ownership and control over the pop star’s interest in some 200 songs he wrote or co-wrote spanning his career.

    Blackstone formed a partnership with Hipgnosis in October and committed an initial $1 billion to launch a private vehicle called Hipgnosis Songs Capital, created to acquire music rights and manage catalogs, according to the report. The New York-based private equity firm, which manages about $900 billion in assets, also took a stake in Hipgnosis.

    The Blackstone-backed fund is separate from Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd., which trades on the London Stock Exchange and has purchased more than $2 billion of music rights, Dow Jones said in its report.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #catalog #Justin Timberlake #songs
    first published: May 26, 2022 09:54 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.