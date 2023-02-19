Deepika Padukone was 'super friendly' despite a 16-hour journey, says fan

Deepika Padukone, whose video of travelling in economy class on an Indigo flight went viral earlier this week, has been described as a fan who interacted with her after a 16-hour journey as being "super friendly and extremely nice". The quick exchange happened at Los Angeles international airport.

In an Instagram post, choreographer Varun Kumar Gurunath said that the Pathaan actor struck up a conversation with them. He said that it all started when his mother spotted her.

"My mom went 'that's someone!' And I said yeah that someone is Deepika Padukone! Deepika started the convo and asked if we had a good flight," Gurunath said.

"I congratulated her on Pathaan and she said, 'That's so sweet, thank you.' We said safe travels and she said, 'You as well, and it was nice to meet you'."

Moneycontrol News