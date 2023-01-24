 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ASCI tightens guidelines for disclaimers in ads; details here

Moneycontrol News
Jan 24, 2023 / 06:32 PM IST

In the past three years, ASCI has processed over 800 advertisements which were found to be in violation of the disclaimer guidelines.

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has tightened the guidelines for disclaimers used in advertisements.

The ad regulator on January 24 said that it has updated its 'Guidelines for Disclaimers made in supporting, limiting or explaining claims made in advertisements'.

ASCI's code on disclaimers are used to properly explain and support claims made in advertisements to ensure that consumers can read all the information presented in an ad.

In the past three years, ASCI has processed over 800 advertisements which were found to be in violation of the disclaimer guidelines.