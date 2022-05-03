Eid Mubarak 2022: Wishes and messages to exchange on the festival

Eid 2022: Wish your loved ones health and happiness on the occasion.

India celebrates today the festival of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim community’s month-long fast during Ramzan. In other countries, festive celebrations began on Monday as the crescent moon was sighted earlier.

Celebrations for Eid include shopping for clothes and gifts, going to mosques for prayers and preparing dishes likes sivayyan, sheer khurma and biryani.

To mark the big festival, here are some wishes and messages you can exchange with your loved ones.

Eid Mubarak, my beloved people. May Allah allow us all to stay devoted to Him.

Having you as my family truly makes my life better. Sending love and Eid greetings to you.

Eid Mubarak to the loveliest family on the earth. May the Almighty Allah keep us safe and healthy in this time of crisis.

May this Eid bring joy and love to your heart and create all the opportunities for success! Eid Mubarak.

Eid Mubarak! Wishing you peace and prosperity throughout your life, and praying that Allah grants all your prayers.

Eid ul Fitr Mubarak to you and your family. May the Almighty accept your prayers and bless you with the rewards of Ramadan.

At the end of this Holy month, Eid is finally here to grace us with happiness and prosperity. May this day be ever so joyful for us! Eid Mubarak!

Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones! May God accept our prayers, good deeds, and sacrifices and shower us with his holy blessings.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes