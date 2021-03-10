Donald Trump Buddha statue trends high on China's online shopping platform Taobao

A ceramic statue of former US President Donald Trump as Buddha is currently ranking high among Chinese online shopping platform Taobao's listings of Trump-related merchandise.

The ceramic carving portrays Trump with a peaceful expression on his face and both hands resting on his lap bearing an uncanny similarity to traditional statues of Buddha.

Chinese news website, Global Times spoke to the seller, who revealed that the idea of making a Trump Buddha statue struck him when he thought about the former US President's slogan "Make America Great Again," and how he "often claimed he knew things better than anyone." So he adapted the idea into something auspicious for Chinese companies: "make your company great again."

"Most people just bought it for fun," the seller said, adding that he had made only 100 statues, but had received "dozens" of orders.

According to the news report, a buyer in Shanghai who did not wish to be identified, told the daily that he had bought one of the statues after seeing it on a WeChat moment, China's version of Instagram Stories.

"Trump can also be regarded as a representative of an era, and extreme egoism. Now the era has passed but I want the statue to remind me: Don't be too Trump," he said.