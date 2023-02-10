TikTok lays off all 40 employees in India: Report

TikTok will pay the workers three-month salary as severance. (Representational Image)

TikTok has sacked all its 40 employees in India, who were remotely working on the app's markets in Brazil and Dubai, The Economic Times reported.

The video-sharing app, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is not operational in India. It was banned by the government in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clash with China in 2020, in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

Sources familiar with TikTok told ET that employees were informed about the layoffs through a call earlier this week. Later they were given notices.

One employee said they had been asked to look for new opportunities much earlier

"We were anyway told some time ago that business in India may be shut off," they were quoted as saying by ET.

Most of the laid off employees will receive three-months salary as severance, the report said.

The popular short video platform is facing scrutiny in the United States too. Concerns have been raised about it possibly accessing personal data of citizens.

Last year, the US had approved a ban on TikTok from from all federal government devices.