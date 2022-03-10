UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: ''New history being created in UP'', say BJP leaders as party paves way to victory

UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh began on March 10 with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres.

This includes the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF

company usually has around 70-80 personnel.

As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added. The model code of conduct for the elections had come into force on January 8.

While the BJP is trying to retain its power, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as a major contender in the elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of trying to "steal votes" and claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi.

The Election Commission clarified that the machines were for the training of officials on counting duty and were not used in elections. All exit polls after the end of voting on March 7 had shown the BJP returning to power in Uttar Pradesh. They predicted an increase in tally for the Samajwadi Party but not enough seats to form government.

The results for UP elections along with four other states including Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab are being declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am in these states following COVID-19 guidelines.

The polling for 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh was held in seven phases with the last leg on March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The majority mark in UP assembly is 202 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, at least five poll surveys – India Today Axis My India, Matrize, P-Marq, India News- Jan Ki Baat and Times Now-Veto Exit polls showed the BJP leading the race with a tally between 222 and 326 seats in the 403-member house.

The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which fought this election in alliance with RLD, will increase its 2017 tally of 47 and win anywhere between 71 and 165 seats this time, well short of coming to power, the surveys said. The Bahujan Samaj Party will get 3-14 seats while the Congress will not get more than nine seats, according to the surveys.

Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bellwether state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country.

The ruling BJP is locked in a fierce battle with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in these Assembly Elections. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister.