UP Assembly Election Result 2022 Live Updates: ''New history being created in UP'', say BJP leaders as party paves way to victory

Follow our comprehensive coverage of the Indian Assembly Elections 2022 Results here
Punjab Assembly Elections Result 2022 LIVE
Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur Assembly Elections Result 2022 LIVE
Also find our Markets LIVE coverage here
UP Assembly Elections Result 2022 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the 403 assembly seats across 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh began on March 10 with a three-layer security in place and cameras installed at all centres.
This includes the central police forces, provincial armed constabulary and the state police. Police said 250 CAPF companies have been deployed. A CAPF
As many as 625 gazetted officers of the UP Police, 1,807 inspectors, 9,598 sub-inspectors, 11,627 head constables and 48,649 constables have also been deployed, the officials added. The model code of conduct for the elections had come into force on January 8.
While the BJP is trying to retain its power, the Samajwadi Party has emerged as a major contender in the elections. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav had on Tuesday accused the ruling BJP of trying to "steal votes" and claimed that a truck carrying EVMs was "intercepted" in Varanasi.
The Election Commission clarified that the machines were for the training of officials on counting duty and were not used in elections. All exit polls after the end of voting on March 7 had shown the BJP returning to power in Uttar Pradesh. They predicted an increase in tally for the Samajwadi Party but not enough seats to form government.
The results for UP elections along with four other states including Goa, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Punjab are being declared today. The counting of votes began at 8 am in these states following COVID-19 guidelines.
The polling for 403 assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh was held in seven phases with the last leg on March 7. Nearly 1,200 counting halls have been set up where results will be recorded from electronic voting machines (EVMs).
The majority mark in UP assembly is 202 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, at least five poll surveys – India Today Axis My India, Matrize, P-Marq, India News- Jan Ki Baat and Times Now-Veto Exit polls showed the BJP leading the race with a tally between 222 and 326 seats in the 403-member house.
The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which fought this election in alliance with RLD, will increase its 2017 tally of 47 and win anywhere between 71 and 165 seats this time, well short of coming to power, the surveys said. The Bahujan Samaj Party will get 3-14 seats while the Congress will not get more than nine seats, according to the surveys.
Uttar Pradesh is considered to be the most bellwether state, as its outcome may determine the voter sentiment ahead of the 2024 general elections. UP sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha - the most of any states across the country.
The ruling BJP is locked in a fierce battle with the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in these Assembly Elections. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had secured a win with a three-fourth majority, with firebrand leader Yogi Adityanath being later announced as the chief minister.
Indian Assembly Elections 2022 Results here
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya trailing by over 1,200 votes from Sirathu constituency against SP rival Pallavi Patel
BJP leads in 247 seats; appears set to form government in UP again
SP's Swami Prasad Maurya trails from Fazil Nagar seat against BJP rival Surendra Kumar Kushwaha
SP says early trends 'not authentic', appeals to workers to stay put till counting ends
Senior SP leader Azam Khan leading in Rampur constituency by 4,000 votes
SP takes lead to 119 seats; BSP leads in only 4 constituencies
BJP ahead in 4 out of 5 seats in Ayodhya
BJP crosses majority mark in Uttar Pradesh; SP at 2nd position
BJP leads in UP with 301/403 mark so far, as per ECI
BJP's Aditi Singh leading in Rae Bareli constituency: Election Commission
BJP leads in UP with 168/403 mark so far, as per ECI
BJP leads in UP with 82/403 mark so far, as per ECI
BJP's Alka Singh leading from Sandila assembly constituency, show early trends
Counting of votes begin with postal ballots, EVMs to be opened shortly
Section 144 imposed in Varanasi Commissionerate area: DM Varanasi
Counting of votes begin in Uttar Pradesh
Stage set for counting of votes; 3-tier security in place at counting centre
Counting of votes to begin at 8 am in Uttar Pradesh
Exit poll in favour of BJP in Uttar Pradesh
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: BJP leaders credit PM Modi's governance model for expected win, say "new history" is being created in UP
With the BJP leaving its rivals comfortably behind in states like Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in the initial rounds of vote counting, its leaders credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model for the expected win and said "new history" is being created in UP. Party general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi asserted that people have expressed their faith in the policies ushered in by Modi. Trivedi said the BJP will end up winning close to 300 seats and asserted that what is clear is that a new history is being created in Uttar Pradesh. It has never happened in India's largest and politically most important state that a chief minister is set to come back to power with a majority after serving a full term as the head of a government with full majority. Read More
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya trailing by over 1,200 votes from Sirathu constituency
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is trailing by over 1,200 votes from the Sirathu assembly constituency. His rival, Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel is ahead with 10,626 votes, as per the trends shared by the Election Commission.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba": BJP workers raise slogans at party's Lucknow office
Jubilant BJP workers play holi at party office in Lucknow and raise slogans of "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba", as official trends show the party sweeping. CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban by over 12,000 votes, as per latest trends.
#WATCH | Jubilant BJP workers play holi at party office in Lucknow & raise slogans of "UP mein ka ba? UP mein Baba", as official trends show the party sweeping #UttarPradeshElections— ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2022
CM Yogi Adityanath is leading from Gorakhpur Urban by over 12,000 votes, as per latest trends. pic.twitter.com/tAmtIkG4rI
UP Assemble Elections 2022 LIVE: Voters have reduced the politics to 'performance and delivery': BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar
BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar told News18 that the mandate is a outcome of the party's policy push across States. Voters have reduced the politics to 'performance and delivery', he went on to add.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav extends Karhal lead to over 20,000
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has secured more than 34,000 votes so far in Karhal, as per the latest Election Commission trends. He is leading against his nearest BJP rival and Union MoS SP Singh Baghel by a margin of over 20,000 votes.
UP Assembly Elections 2022: BJP leads in 247 seats; appears set to form government in UP again
The ruling BJP seems to be on course to retain power in Uttar Pradesh, with poll trends on Thursday showing the party leading in 247 seats as against 103 of its nearest rival Samajwadi Party. The state has 403 assembly seats and 202 seats are needed to form a majority government. Trends are available for 391 seats so far. Prominent candidates who have secured a lead include Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal, Shivpal Yadav from Jaswant Nagar, and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya from Sirathu. The BSP and the Congress were leading in five and four seats respectively. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) was leading in 11 seats and the RLD in seven, according to latest trends. The BSP and the Congress were leading in five and four seats respectively. The Apna Dal (Sonelal) was leading in 11 seats and the RLD in seven, according to latest trends.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: SP's Swami Prasad Maurya trails from Fazil Nagar seat against BJP rival Surendra Kumar Kushwaha
Former minister in the Yogi Adityanath government Swami Prasad Maurya, who switched over to the Samajwadi party, is trailing from Fazil Nagar seat against his BJP rival Surendra Kumar Kushwaha by over 4,000 votes. After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 6,736 votes while Kushwaha got 11,914 votes, according to the Election Commission. After the initial round of counting, Maurya secured 6,736 votes while Kushwaha got 11,914 votes, according to the Election Commission.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: UP polls: SP says early trends 'not authentic', appeals to workers to stay put till counting ends
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said initial trends in Uttar Pradesh were "not authentic" and asked its workers to stay put at local assembly election offices till the counting of votes ends. The Akhilesh Yadav-led SP claimed the initial trends, which showed the BJP leading in majority of the 403 seats in the state, were only to create a perception that the saffron party was winning. "These trends are not authentic, a perception is being made that BJP is winning, so that the morale of the workers can be broken and results manipulated dishonestly after 3 PM. It is an appeal to the workers to stay put at the spot till the last results! the Samajwadi Party's media cell tweeted in Hindi.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Senior SP leader Azam Khan leading in Rampur constituency by 4,000 votes
Senior Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan is leading in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur constituency by about 4000 votes, according to poll trends. After the initial round of counting, Azam got 5,090 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 1,006 votes, according to the EC. After the initial round of counting, Azam got 5,090 votes while his BJP rival Akash Saxena got 1,006 votes, according to the EC. SP candidate Khan is presently lodged in Sitapur jail in connection with a number of cases lodged against him in Rampur district.
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Congress workers protest against EVM in Delhi; party trailing in all poll-bound states
Congress workers protest against EVM, outside party office in Delhi as counting for the #AssemblyElections continues. The party is trailing in all five states as per the latest official trends by the Election Commission.
Congress workers protest against EVM, outside party office in Delhi as counting for the #AssemblyElections continues. The party is trailing in all five states as per the latest official trends by the Election Commission. pic.twitter.com/8Ltemk5wrW— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
UP Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Yogi Adityanath leads from Gorakhpur seat by 8,000 votes
In Gorakhpur, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has consolidated his lead by over 8,000 votes. As per the trends released by the Election Commission so far, Adityanath has secured 10,888 votes so far, and his nearest rival - Samajwadi Party's Subhawati Shukla had secured 2,480 votes. Azad Samaj Party leader Chandrashekar Azad, whose candidature had drawn media glare, had secured only 529 votes so far.