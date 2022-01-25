MARKET NEWS

SC issues notices to Centre, election panel on PIL against poll freebies

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought the response in four weeks on the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.

PTI
January 25, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking a direction to seize the election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes irrational freebies from public funds before elections.

The plea said there should be a total ban on such populist measures to gain undue political favour from voters as they violate the Constitution and the ECI should take suitable deterrent measures.
Tags: #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India #Supreme Court
first published: Jan 25, 2022 12:33 pm

