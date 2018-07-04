App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 07:09 PM IST

RBI approves Bank of China's India operations

The bank is the second Chinese bank to have received approval after the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Bank of China will be open for operations in India following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) approval on Wednesday, according to a report by News18.

Security clearances were given earlier in June.

This is the second Chinese bank to have received approval after the Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.

According to the report, the decision was reached after a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jingping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on June 9-10 in Qingdao.

The 106-year old bank has market capitalisation of $158.6 billion and is one of the four major state-owned banks in China.

According to the report, banks from Netherlands, Iran, South Korea and Malaysia had sought permissions from the RBI to open a branch in India as well.

There are 45 foreign banks with branches in India, with the UK’s Standard Chartered having the highest number at 100.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 07:09 pm

