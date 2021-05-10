Petrol, diesel prices surge again after two days: Check rates here

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) hiked fuel prices across metropolitan cities on May 4

After a two-day pause on fuel prices across the country, the price surged again on May 10.

After the hike, the rates in Delhi were at Rs 91.53 per litre for petrol and Rs 82.06 per litre for diesel. In Mumbai, the prices increased to Rs 97.86 per litre and Rs 89.17 per litre for petrol and diesel, respectively.

In Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, petrol touched Rs 102.42 a litre, prices from oil companies showed. In Anuppur of Madhya Pradesh, petrol now costs Rs 102.12 while it is priced at Rs 100.20 a litre in Parbhani, Maharashtra. This is the second time in 2021 that rates in some parts have crossed the Rs 100 mark - they had breached the physiological mark for the first time in mid-February.

Consumers in Chennai will now have to shell out Rs 93.38 per litre for petrol and Rs 86.96 per litre for diesel. In Kolkata, the prices reached Rs 91.66 per litre for petrol and Rs 84.90 per litre for diesel.