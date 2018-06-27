Pakistani among three identified in journalist Shujaat Bukhari's murder case: Report

Jammu and Kashmir police have identified the killers of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Bukhari, editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir, was shot dead along with his two personal security officers on June 14 by three motorcycle-borne assailants outside his office in Srinagar’s press enclave.

Quoting a senior police officer privy to the investigation, the paper stated that two of the attackers are local militants from south Kashmir while the third one is from Pakistan.

The Pakistani national identified by the police is Naveed Jatt, who is reportedly associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and had escaped from police custody in February this year.

The police have also identified a Pakistan-based blogger who started a “smear campaign” against Bukhari; he hails from Srinagar.

The police had earlier released CCTV grabs of the attackers, and had blamed the LeT for the murder. However, Lashkar had denied the charges, alleging that "Indian agencies" were involved in the attack.