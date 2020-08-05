NDRF rescues passengers from stranded local train in Mumbai

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on August 5 rescued some 150 passengers from a local train stranded between Masjid Bunder and Byculla stations on the Central line here, said an official.

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and tracks got flooded, another local train coming from opposite direction also got stuck near the same spot and a team has been sent to rescue the passengers, the NDRF official said.

The first local train left the CSMT station in south Mumbai but could not move beyond Masjid Bunder.

While 150 passengers in this train were rescued, another 100 were still inside, the NDRF official said.

The other local which had come from Karjat got stuck 60 metres outside Masjid Bunder, he said. Around 60 passengers were inside and a rescue team had been sent, he added.

Water had collected up to three feet on the tracks at this spot, forcing the motorman to stop the local, he said.

Only government employees, health care workers and others who provide essential services are allowed to travel by local trains at present amid the coronavirus pandemic..